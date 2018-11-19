Familiar faces seeking Missouri education commissioner job

Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says a finalist has been unanimously chosen for the permanent K-12 public school education commissioner position. Next up is making an offer to the individual.

The board has interviewed finalists today for the permanent post and former Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven is among the four finalists competing for her old job. Vandeven served in the position for about two years.

December 1 will mark one year since five Missouri Board of Education members appointed by former Gov. Eric Greitens voted to oust Vandeven. Those members are no longer serving. Greitens is suspected of devising a plan to choose members with the sole purpose of firing Vandeven.

Interim commissioner Roger Dorson and Superintendent Eric Knost of Rockwood School District in St. Louis County were also seen in the halls today at the Jefferson State Office Building in Jefferson City. The fourth candidate is unknown.

Dorson has been serving at the helm since Vandeven’s termination. During a board meeting this fall, President Shields complimented Dorson’s work and said members might choose to remove the interim label from Dorson’s title.

Knost has been leading Rockwood School District since 2014.

In September, the board launched its search for a permanent commissioner. Shields says the board plans to release information about the next commissioner as soon as possible. He says it hopes to have a new education leader in place by January.

The department head would oversee a staff of about 1,650 employees and work with 518 public school districts.

