American Legion National Commander speaks in Jefferson City

(This is the first in a two-part series from Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth about the American Legion)

The commander of Jefferson City’s American Legion Post says it was a huge honor to have the Legion’s national commander speak in the Capital City last week.

Roscoe Enloe American Legion Post 5 Commander Jim Rosenberg says his members like to showcase the post. He notes Jefferson City has 1,349 members, making it Missouri’s second-largest Legion post behind Independence.

“Given our geographic location, we’re a lot smaller than St. Louis, Kansas City, (and) Springfield,” Rosenberg says.

Rosenberg also notes Jefferson City’s Legion Post 5 has largest riders chapter in the state.

Commander Reistad spoke to a packed house Thursday night at Roscoe Enloe, which is located on Tanner Bridge Road.

Reistad outlined national issues facing veterans, like health care. He also met one-on-one with some local members. Commander Rosenberg praises Reistad for visiting Jefferson City.

“I’ve talked to a few people about him. Everything is positive,” says Rosenberg. “Commander is a good person, best man for the job and we are really super proud to have him here.”

The American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, with about two million members nationwide.

Rosenberg notes there were 36,101 American Legion members in Missouri, as of 2017.

One of the Legion’s top 2018 priorities is receiving a full accounting of all POWs and troops missing in action.

