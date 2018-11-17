Rams’ Donald fined for going after Seattle’s Justin Britt

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined more than $23,000 for his actions in Sunday’s game against Seattle when he got into a scuffle with former Missouri Tiger and current Seahawks offensive lineman Justin Britt.

The NFL fined Donald $10,026 for fighting back with Britt after the center initially shoved Donald out of bounds. After the game, Donald ran onto the field to confront Britt. That drew a $13,369 fine. Also in that game, Rams DT Ndamukong Suh was fined $20,054 for hit of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Rams LB Dante Fowler was fined $10,026 for a face mask.

The Chiefs play the Rams this Monday night in Los Angeles.