Nationally ranked Mizzou women upset by Green Bay. Third quarter shooting atrocious through first two games

16th ranked Mizzou Women’s Basketball was upset Friday by Green Bay, 56-49 at Mizzou Arena. Junior guard Amber Smith led with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Smith shot 8-for-10 from the free throw line in the game and blocked two shots. However, it was another horrible third quarter that cost the Tigers. Mizzou led by as many as 15 first-half points but the Tigers went 3-for-11 shooting in the third period.

In the first two games of the season, Missouri is not 3-for-23 from the field coming out of the break. They were held to three points in the third quarter of their home opening win against Missouri State on Tuesday.

Mizzou will continue its three-game home stand Monday Nov. 19 at Mizzou Arena, as the Tigers host SIU Edwardsville.