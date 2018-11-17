Mizzou manhandles Tennessee for third straight win

Drew Lock threw two touchdown passes and Larry Rountree rushed for 135 yards Saturday as Missouri trounced Tennessee 50-17 for its third straight win. Lock went 21 of 30 for 257 yards and moved into second place on the Southeastern Conference’s career passing yardage list. Lock has thrown for 11,599 yards in his career to overtake David Greene, who passed for 11,528 yards at Georgia from 2001-04.

This was also the same score as last year’s game between these two teams.

Lock’s ability to lead the Tigers after Tennessee scored, ruined any momentum the home team would attempt to build. Backup quarterback Keller Chryst’s long completion to Jauan Jennings set up a 5-yard touchdown run from Ty Chandler that put Tennessee ahead 7-6. After Tennessee scored on their opening drive of the second half to make it a 26-17 game, the Tigers answered with a score of their own.

The turning point came late in the first half. Tennessee was driving when DeMarkus Acy picked off Chryst pass and returned it 76-yards down to the 11. That led to Lock’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Johnathon Johnson with 15 seconds left in the second quarter, giving Mizzou a 16-point advantage.

-Mizzou now leads the all-time series with Tennessee, 5-2, and is 3-1 all-time in games played at Neyland Stadium. Mizzou has won two straight in the series.

-Mizzou has now won three straight games, all league contests, marking the second time under head coach Barry Odom that Mizou has won three consecutive SEC games.

-Mizzou improves to 9-2 in the month of November under Barry Odom. Mizzou has won eight straight November games, dating back to 2016.

-Mizzou now has at least seven wins in back-to-back years for the first time since 2013-14.