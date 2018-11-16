Bill Pollock Show–Mahomes vs Peters. What’s wrong with Lock? To go for two or not to–the big debate (PODCAST)

The daily podcast that focuses on sports and life in Missouri. Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Got enough here for the long weekend so if you can’t finish it this morning, come back to it later.

My baseball expert Jeff Wilder was on for a quick call…he nailed every postseason award prediction. My football expert Russ the Bus gives his picks on Hou-Was, Chi-Min and Chiefs-Rams

Patrick Mahomes and ketchup, plus his thoughts on playing against Marcus Peters

Mizzou men’s hoops in the Virgin Islands and there is nothing wrong with Drew Long ahead of this game at Tennessee

To go for two or not to…that is the debate Actually, I think there is nothing to debate…teams should NEVER go for a two-point conversion unless they need the extra points late in a game. I argue the point. Enjoy the extended podcast!