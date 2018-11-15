Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 7 a.m. News 11-15-2018

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 11-15-2018

By

Top Stories:  New details are expected today concerning the future of the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport.  KMBC reports the 11 airlines serving the facility will not attend a scheduled meeting as cost overruns have almost doubled the projects price tag.  And St. Louis area Democratic Congressman William Lacy Clay has written a letter supporting Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the U.S. House.  The 78-year-old Californian is being opposed by some members as Democrats take control of the chamber in January.

 