Missouri veterans post in jeopardy of closing

A southeast Missouri military veterans post is in danger of closing its doors. Farmington Veterans of Foreign Wars commander Bud Davis says more members are dying than joining his post.

“This is happening all over the country. VFWs are struggling,” he tells Missourinet affiliate KREI in Farmington. “We have 518 members, but active? I can actually say we’ve got about maybe 20.”

Davis says his post could call it quits within one year because of financial problems. It has started a weekly Queen of Hearts drawing that’s open to the public to help raise more money for the post.

“I truly believe the community wants us here,” Davis says.

The VFW post has been around for more than 70 years.

