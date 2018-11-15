Chicago’s long losing streak snapped against the Blues

Brent Seabrook scored the game’s lone goal as the Blackhawks beat the Blues 1-0 in Chicago. The Hawks ended an eight-game losing streak. Jake Allen made 18 saves for St. Louis, which has lost two in a row. The Blues travel to Vegas to play the Golden Knights tomorrow night. Corey Crawford rejected 28 shots.

Seabrook was credited with a second-period power play for the Hawks, after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester accidentally kicked the puck into his own net as he was attempting to help Allen on a scramble in front of his net.

Blues coach Mike Yeo was happy with the effort, but now it needs to start translating into wins. It was a night where the defense played well, but the offense came up short despite the 28-19 shots advantage.

The Blues have lost two straight and are last in the Central Division with 15 points, three behind Chicago.