American Legion national commander to speak in Missouri Thursday evening

The American Legion’s national commander will be in Missouri’s capital city Thursday night to speak at a Legion post dinner.

National Commander Brett Reistad has been invited to speak at the Roscoe Enloe American Legion Post 5 in Jefferson City. Tonight’s social hour starts at 6.

Post 5 Commander Jim Rosenberg says they expect significant participation tonight from local leaders who are tuned in to veteran issues. He tells Missourinet that Legion Post 5 is hosting Commander Reistad at the dinner.

The American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, with about two million members nationwide.

One of the Legion’s top priorities in 2018 is receiving a full accounting of all POWs and troops missing in action. They and other veterans organizations have been pressing for further resolution of the issue.

Another priority is health care for veterans.

The American Legion was established by an act of Congress in 1919.

