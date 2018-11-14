Mizzou women hold off Missouri State despite scoring three points in the third quarter

Mizzou Women’s Basketball defeated Missouri State, 65-61, in the Tigers home opener on Tuesday evening at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers outscored the Lady Bears 16-12 in the final five minutes to close out the game, sinking eight free throws in the final minute. The freshman duo of forward Grace Berg and guard Akira Levy combined for 23 points while shooting 53 percent from the field to lead the Tigers.

Missouri State led 23-21 with six minutes to play in the first half and Mizzou used a 12-0 run, sparked by Levy who scored six runs. The Tigers closed the first half on a 19-2 run to lead 40-25, but the Lady Bears put the defensive clamps on the home team, keeping Mizzou without a field goal for nearly 15 minutes and holding the Tigers to 21 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes.

Danielle Gitzen led Missouri State with 16 points and five rebounds. Berg and Sophie Cunningham each scored 12. Levy added 11. If was an off night for Cunningham, a Naismith Trophy finalist, shooting 4-of-10 and 0-for-4 from three-point range.