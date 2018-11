Top Stories: The Missouri Highway Patrol is asking for help to find a 23-year-old St. Louis-area woman whose empty vehicle was found on a boat ramp in rural Monroe County. Raffaella Maria Stroik is a dancer with the St. Louis Ballet. And five people have been arrested in a burglary that took place last week in southwest Missouri’s Douglas County The three men and two women accused of taking multiple electronic devices, outside equipment and a 4-wheeler range in age from 17-to-34.

