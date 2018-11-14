Missouri House members react to Schmitt appointment as attorney general (AUDIO)

Two mid-Missouri GOP state lawmakers are praising Governor Mike Parson’s (R) selection of State Treasurer Eric Schmitt (R) as the state’s new attorney general.

State Reps. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, and Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, attended Tuesday’s announcement at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

Fitzwater describes it as a great choice.

“Eric has been effective in every role he’s been in in the Legislature,” Fitzwater says. “The Senate, he had a sterling career getting things done. He went to the treasurer’s office and did the same thing, became a very transparent office.”

Fitzwater says he’s “thrilled” with the selection.

“I think Eric will do a great job, he’s qualified, overly-qualified for the job,” says Fitzwater. “And I think the transition will be very, very smooth.”

Governor Parson’s choice also gets a thumbs-up from Representative Walsh, whose district includes parts of Boone and Cole counties.

“Eric Schmitt is going to do an incredible job in this, I’m sure Missourians will be confident in that,” Walsh says.

Missouri’s current Attorney General, U.S. Senator-Elect Josh Hawley, will resign as attorney general on January 3. Hawley defeated U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) last week.

Schmitt will be sworn-in as attorney general in January, which will create a vacancy for the Treasurer’s position. Governor Parson tells reporters he’s looking to find the best qualified candidate for Treasurer now.

State Rep. Bruce Franks, D-St. Louis, also praised the governor’s announcement. In a tweet, Franks said that there are many things he and Schmitt don’t agree on, and there are those that they do agree on. “Being opposite party I don’t know if they could have picked a better person from the republican side. Congrats …” Franks tweeted.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and State Reps. Travis Fitzwater and Sara Walsh, which was recorded at the Statehouse in Jefferson City on November 13, 2018:

