Early winter storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow in eastern Missouri

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect as an early winter storm could bring up to six inches of snow to portions of east central and southeast Missouri Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Potentially heavy snowfall over a 12-to-18-hour period could impact an area along I-55 from St. Louis extending south to Farmington and Cape Girardeau. The weather event will likely affect travel, especially during the Thursday morning drive commute and there’s a potential for localized power outages, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

The storm has the potential to dump the second highest total of snow in the St. Louis area before November 15th dating back to 1892. 10.3 inches of snow accumulated over a two-day period during a storm on November 5th-and-6th, 1951. Until now the second highest total – 3.9 inches – occurred November 6th-and-7th, 1991. Cape Girardeau saw 2.7 inches of snow in a storm on October 29th-and-30th, 1993.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jared Maples says the current storm is particularly unusual because it’s traveling into Missouri from the south in Texas. “Where the low is now is kind of meandering over the Texas area,” said Maples. “As it gets moving, that’s generally where it’s been, and it’s going to somewhat just barely scoot it to the northeast, and not in the most typical pattern.”

There’s no sign of snow in the next two-day forecast from any storm that would travel over the more usual path from Colorado through Kansas into Missouri. The National Weather Service forecast for Kansas City doesn’t show a chance of snow until Saturday night. The outlook is similar in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph and Kirksville in the northern part of the state, where snow is possible on Saturday.

Wednesday night’s snowstorm has a slight chance of reaching into mid-Missouri’s Columbia and Jefferson City.

There’s currently high confidence that the coming storm will occur Wednesday night and that there’ll be snow accumulations up to six inches. But forecasters say its possible the storm’s track could move 20 miles west of its current trajectory, meaning more of east central Missouri could see snow. The northeast Missouri cities of Bowling Green, Canton and Quincy are outside the storms projected travel path.

Meteorologist Maples says the storm will have a significant impact in the areas where it’s most concentrated. “Where this does come together, you’re going to have enough moisture and the system is in just the right spot where you’ll get dumped on for a good 12-to-18 hours or so,” Maples said. He said there’s a potential danger for those who might be caught off guard by a snowstorm that almost never occurs this early in the winter cycle. “This is nothing to joke about here,” said Maples. “It’s to be taken seriously in that if you need to make other plans and you can make other plans, especially those in that 4-to-6-inch area, try to work around the forecast.”

The storm predicted for mid and northern Missouri Saturday and Saturday night would be following a more familiar west-to-east travel path.