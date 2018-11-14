Body of missing St. Louis woman found in rural northeast Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms the body of missing St. Louis woman Raffaella Maria Stroik has been found this morning at northeast Missouri’s Mark Twain Lake.

Highway Patrol Sergeant Eric Brown tells Missourinet a 2 p.m. press conference is scheduled at Mark Twain Lake, at the 107 boat ramp.

Sergeant Brown tells Missourinet this is an active and open investigation, adding that the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

The Patrol issued a request for public assistance in locating Ms. Stroik on Tuesday, after a state park ranger found her unattended vehicle at the boat ramp in rural Monroe County.

The 23-year-old Stroik was last seen Monday morning at a Whole Foods Market in Town and Country, which is in west St. Louis County.

The “South Bend Tribune” in Indiana reports Stroik was a 2013 graduate of South Bend Saint Joseph High School.

In addition to Missouri state troopers and Monroe County deputies, the investigation is being assisted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Monroe City Ambulance and Fire Departments, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Missourinet will update this story, when the Patrol releases additional information.

