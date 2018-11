The daily podcast that focuses on sports and life in Missouri. Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Thanks to a Shakira concert, the Chiefs will play the Rams in L.A. They’ve called off the Mexico City game.

Derek Dooley downplays going back to Tennessee where he coached for three seasons. Dooley will call Mizzou’s offensive plays as the Tigers look for their second road win in a row