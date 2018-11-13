NFL decides to move Chiefs-Rams game to L.A. – field in Mexico City deemed unplayable

The NFL decided to move Monday’s game between the Chiefs and Rams from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium. Soccer games and concerts have left the field conditions less than suitable for playing an NFL game. According to ESPN, players considered not playing in the game if the NFL went ahead with the decision to keep the game in Mexico City.

The NFL hasn’t made a decision yet on Monday’s Chiefs v. Rams game in Mexico City, per @AdamSchefter. This is what the field currently looks like. 📸: @scottzolak pic.twitter.com/XeSdhd9sbc — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 13, 2018