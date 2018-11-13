Mizzou’s Sophie Cunnighame named to Naismith list

Mizzou Women’s Basketball senior guard Sophie Cunningham (Columbia, Mo.) was named to the watch list for the Naismith Trophy. Cunnigham was one of 50 players on the watch list for the Women’s Player of the Year award.

The watch list will be narrowed down to 30 players for a midseason team on Feb. 11, 2019, and then to 10 national semifinalists on March 4, 2019. Finally, four finalists will be named on March 22, 2019, with the winner being announced on April 6, 2019.

Cunningham has now been named to the watch list for three national awards for the 2018-19 season, as she was also named to the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award (Oct. 24) and the Wooden Award (Nov. 7) watch lists. Cunningham was also tabbed Preseason All-SEC first team by the league’s coaches (Oct. 30) and media members (Oct. 16).

Cunningham scored 31 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists in Mizzou’s season-opening road victory over Western Illinois on Nov. 6. The performance was Cunningham’s eighth career 30+ point game, and her second straight after scoring 35 points in Mizzou’s NCAA Tournament game against Florida Gulf Coast last season. All-time, Mizzou is 6-2 in games where Cunningham scores 30 or more points.

Last season, Cunningham earned AP All-America Honorable Mention and All-SEC First Team honors for the second consecutive season after averaging 18.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. She was the only player in the nation to shoot better than 54 percent from the field (5.2 percent, 186-for-343), 45 percent from three (45.7 percent, 69-for-151) and 83 percent from the free throw line (83.6 percent, 133-for-159).

Mizzou will be in action twice at Mizzou Arena this week, first hosting Missouri State on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. CT, then Green Bay on Friday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. CT.