Mizzou TE Parker Jr named SEC Freshman of the Week

Mizzou freshman TE Daniel Parker, Jr. (Blue Springs, Mo.) is the SEC Freshman of the Week. Parker has earned the weekly distinction for the first time in his career and Monday marks the third time that a Mizzou freshman has taken home this award this season. WR Jalen Knox had the other two after his performances at Purdue and against Memphis.

A converted defensive end turned tight end, Parker earned the first start of his career and hauled in three catches for 42 yards and a 20-yard TD that cut Vanderbilt’s lead to 28-26 in the third quarter. His final catch came on a third-and-three on Mizzou’s eventual game-winning drive in the fourth quarter for 15 yards and first down.