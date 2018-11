Top Stories: A Morgan County man in west central Missouri has pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse. Darrell Willis admitted to helping a man who killed his common-law wife move her body in a 50-gallon drum in 2016. Two types of dog food from Missouri companies have been recalled for high levels of vitamin D, which can lead to vitamin D toxicity. Nutrisca and Natural Life Pet Products, both based in St. Louis, issued the voluntary recall Nov. 2, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google