Governor Parson appoints state Treasurer Eric Schmitt as Attorney General

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has named State Treasurer Eric Schmitt to replace outgoing Attorney General and U.S. Senator-elect Josh Hawley.

All three men are Republicans who assumed statewide office at the same time after the November 2106 election. Hawley will next be serving on the federal level after defeating two-term Democratic incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill in this month’s general election.

Governor Parson said Tuesday while announcing Schmitt’s appointment that Hawley has already submitted his resignation dated January 3rd, the date he’ll assume his Senate seat.

Schmitt’s move to Attorney General means there will now be three statewide officeholders serving in positions in which they were not elected.

Governor Parson himself moved up from the Lieutenant Governor’s position with the resignation of former Republican head of state Eric Greitens. Parson then appointed Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to the Lieutenant Governor’s seat.

The Governor said he’s been careful to select candidates who have the credentials to serve the state. “You’re in a position as governor, it is a unique situation where you appoint people,” said Parson. “So, we’re very cautious about how we go about that process and make sure that we get what we believe is the best-qualified people that represent all Missourians.”

The state Democratic Party has brought a lawsuit challenging Parson’s authority to appoint a Lieutenant Governor. That case is now being considered by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Schmitt’s move to Attorney General opens a vacancy for the Treasurer’s seat. Parson indicated he was in the process of choosing a replacement but didn’t say when a decision would be made other than to say that he’s working to find the best candidate for the job.