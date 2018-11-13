Bill Pollock Show–Reid on Mahomes’ status vs Rams. #Mizzou kicking game issues and 2-pt debate (PODCAST)

The daily podcast that focuses on sports and life in Missouri. Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

How is Patrick Mahomes dealing with family issues and how does it affect his status for Monday night’s game against the Rams? Andy Reid tells us.

The field is so bad in Mexico City, the NFL decides today if they want to move the game to L.A.

Mizzou’s inability to kick the ball over the goal post is a liability.

Plus, the two-point conversion debate is really quite simple. You should NEVER go for two until a coach believes its the final time his team will score. I’ll explain.