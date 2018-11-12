Opening weekend of Missouri shotgun deer hunting season includes three hunting-related deaths

Three deaths reported as hunting accidents over the weekend are under investigation in Missouri. Saturday marked the opening weekend of Missouri’s shotgun deer hunting season.

One involves a Willard High School coach in southwest Missouri. Justin Atchison, 24, was killed while hunting near Cave Spring in Greene County.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department in northern Missouri is investigating a rifle that allegedly went off accidently – killing an Illinois hunter Sunday afternoon near Atlanta, MO. According to a press release, Charles Bark, 70, and other hunters were preparing to go hunting when a rifle discharged by another hunter.

An eastern Missouri man has also been killed in northeast Missouri while getting ready to go hunting. St. Louis television station KMOV reports that Randell Reising of Arnold, 52, was shot in the chest by a hunting friend at a cabin near Lewiston.

