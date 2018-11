Top Stories: Much of mid and southern Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today with snow accumulations between a-half-inch and three-inches. Cities included are Kansas City, Columbia-Jefferson City, Springfield, Rolla and St. Louis. And a former standout athlete and assistant coach in southwest Missouri’s Willard died Saturday in a hunting accident. 24-year-old Justin Atchison was an assistant coach for the high school’s baseball and football teams.

