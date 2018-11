Jennies volleyball back in NCAA tournament with at-large bid

No. 11 Central Missouri Jennies Volleyball got the news they were hoping for Sunday night. The NCAA announced the field for the 64-team Championship tournament and the Jennies earned an at-large bid in the Central Region.

UCM is 25-7 this season. They finished in fifth place in the MIAA regular season and advanced to the MIAA¬†semifinals in the championship tournament where they were defeated by the Central Region’s number one seed, Nerbaska-Kearney.

This is the Jennies first trip to the regional championship since 2015 and their 34th overall in team history.

The Jennies will be matched up with second-seeded Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs are 27-5 this season and recently won the Northern Sun Tournament Championship.

Nebraska-Kearney is the top seed and will be the host throughout the tournament. They’ll take on Harding in the first round. Other first-round matchups include #3 Washburn vs. #6 Northern State and #4 Concordia-St. Paul vs. #5 Southwest Minnesota State.

The tournament will run Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 15-17.

Photo/Andrew Mather Photography, UCM Athletics