Jennies volleyball back in NCAA tournament with at-large bid

No. 11 Central Missouri Jennies Volleyball got the news they were hoping for Sunday night. The NCAA announced the field for the 64-team Championship tournament and the Jennies earned an at-large bid in the Central Region.

UCM is 25-7 this season. They finished in fifth place in the MIAA regular season and advanced to the MIAA semifinals in the championship tournament where they were defeated by the Central Region’s number one seed, Nerbaska-Kearney.

This is the Jennies first trip to the regional championship since 2015 and their 34th overall in team history.

The Jennies will be matched up with second-seeded Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs are 27-5 this season and recently won the Northern Sun Tournament Championship.

Nebraska-Kearney is the top seed and will be the host throughout the tournament. They’ll take on Harding in the first round. Other first-round matchups include #3 Washburn vs. #6 Northern State and #4 Concordia-St. Paul vs. #5 Southwest Minnesota State.

The tournament will run Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 15-17.

Photo/Andrew Mather Photography, UCM Athletics