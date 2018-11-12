Chiefs-Rams, both 9-1, set up for highly anticipated showdown in Mexico City

Pat Mahomes passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs turned back the Cardinals 26-14 in Kansas City. Tyreek Hill caught seven passes for 117 yards and touchdown receptions of 37 and 14 yards. Spencer Ware rushed for a fourth-quarter TD to put the game away as KC improved to 9-and-1. Steven Nelson and Justin Houston had interceptions for the Chiefs.

In the process, Mahomes set the Chiefs franchise record with 31 TD passes in a season, breaking the record set by Super Bowl-winning quarterback Len Dawson in 1964 when he threw 30.

Brandin Cooks’ nine-yard touchdown run with less than six minutes left proved to be the difference as the Rams held off the Seahawks 36-31 in Los Angeles. Tyler Higbee’s 10-yard TD catch early in the fourth quarter put the Rams ahead to stay. Jared Goff passed for 318 yards and two touchdowns and Todd Gurley had 120 yards and a score on the ground as LA improved to 9-and-1. The Rams face the Chiefs in Mexico City a week from today.

Oddsmakers are expecting a high scoring game a week from tonight in Mexico City, where the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams will meet in a showdown between high-scoring Super Bowl contenders at Estadio Azteca. The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas on Sunday opened the Chiefs-Rams over/under at 64, which, if it holds, would be the highest since at least 1986.