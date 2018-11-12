Blues end long home stand with a loss to Wild

Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal at 7:43 of the third period and the Wild held on to edge the Blues 3-2 in St. Louis. Zach Parise and Joel Ericksson scored 25 seconds apart early in the second period to stake Minnesota to a 2-1 lead. Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first and Alex Pietrangelo tied it at two for St. Louis midway through the second.

Minnesota has won three in a row, five of its last six and 10 f its last 12 games. The Blues had won two straight and four of their previous five games.