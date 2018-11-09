Wife of Missouri KKK leader changes story about who killed her husband

The wife of murdered Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona of southeast Missouri’s Leadwood is now claiming that her son is “innocent” and that she was the one who pulled the trigger on her husband in February 2017.

Malissa Ancona initially told police that her son, Paul Edward Jinkerson, Jr. of Belgrade, shot her husband with a 9mm handgun. Last year, she agreed to testify against him.

According to a report, a recent letter sent from jail by Malissa Ancona to Judge Wendy Wexler Horn, states that the killer was her. She goes on to further state that she was under the influence at the time she spoke with detectives and couldn’t recall what exactly happened the night of the murder.

Both Mrs. Ancona and Jinkerson face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Malissa Ancona’s case has been set for April 2019 while Jinkerson’s will be held in May.

Courtesy of Missourinet affiliate KREI in Farmington