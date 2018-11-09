Mizzou football team to honor 117 MU Doughboys who died in World War I

The Missouri Tiger football team will be wearing special uniforms Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I.

Mizzou hosts Vanderbilt at Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m.

The Mizzou Athletic Department says the special uniforms will also honor the 117 University of Missouri students killed in action during World War I in Europe, which ended on November 11, 1918.

Mizzou’s website says each Tiger football player will wear the name of the one of the fallen 117 on the back of their black jerseys on Saturday. The website notes the World War I Tigers were randomly picked to go on the jersey of a current player. Mizzou players will also wear black helmets on Saturday with a replica decal of a service medal issued to all Missourians who served during World War I.

On the back of each helmet will be a “117” logo, which recognizes the Mizzou students who died in the “War to End all Wars.”

U.S. Service members who served in World War I were called “doughboys.”

Veterans Day is on Sunday, and Veterans Day will be observed on Monday. It is a federal, Missouri, county and municipal holiday.

Saturday is also the 20th annual “Whiteman Day at Mizzou” in Columbia.

Governor Mike Parson will address about 650 military members and family members from Whiteman Air Force Base Saturday morning at 10 inside the Hearnes Center. Whiteman Air Force Base is located in western Missouri’s Knob Noster.

The Mizzou-Vanderbilt military appreciation pregame festivities begin at 10:40 at Faurot Field, and Governor Parson will be banging the Big MO drum.

The temperature is only expected to be about 30 degrees when the kickoff happens at 11.

