Missourinet 7 a.m. News 11-09-2018

Top Stories: Jury selection is underway in the Springfield murder trial of Nicholas Godejohn. He’s accused of murdering the mother of Gypsy Blanchard in 2015 after Gypsy, who suffers from a condition caused by a form of child abuse allegedly asked him to kill her mother. And an outgoing state legislator thinks the election of Republican Josh Hawley to the U.S. Senate could have boosted the no vote that defeated a gas tax. GOP state Representative Kevin Corlew of Kansas City, who lost his election Tuesday told KMBC-TV that conservative anti-tax voters may have been motivated to cast ballots because of Hawley’s presence in the election.

