Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 7 a.m. News 11-08-2018

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 11-08-2018

By

Top Stories:  A caregiver in mid-Missouri’s Jefferson City who’s accused in the death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray is in court this morning.  Quatavia Givens allegedly told police she may have “hit him wrong”.  The child’s body was found in a wooded area.  And the mother of a man who died in protective custody at the Mississippi County Detention Center in southeast Missouri last year has filed a federal civil suit.  Quinta Sanders says the former sheriff, county deputies, jailers and the Charleston Department of Public Safety are to blame.