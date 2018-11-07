O’Reilly’s hat trick leads Blues past Canes

Ryan O’Reilly scored his first NHL hat trick to lead the Blues to a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Enterprise Center. Robby Fabbri also scored his first goal of the year and Chad Johnson made 38 saves for St. Louis, which has won three of its last four. O’Reilly has five goals in the last four games. He extended his scoring streak to eight games with seven goals and eight assists.

The Blues improved to 5-5-and-3 and bounced back from a tough loss on Saturday. The Blues scored three goals on their first 14 shots of the game. The Blues scored three goals in the first period for a 3-1 lead. O’Reilly scored twice and Vladimir Tarasenko recorded two assists.

The Blues are back home Friday to face the Sharks.