Mizzou, SLU and MSU open with big wins to tip-off men’s college hoops season

Mark Smith recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds as Missouri beat Central Arkansas 68-55 in their season opener at Mizzou Arena. Jeremiah Tilmon added 16 points for the Tigers. Mizzou heads to Ames, Iowa where the Tigers will take on Iowa State on Friday night.

Javon Bess and Tramaine Isabell, Junior scored 18 points apiece as Saint Louis University held on for a 75-65 season-opening win over Southeast Missouri State at Chaifetz Arena. D.J. Foreman added 12 points and Jordan Goodwin posted 11 points and six rebounds in the victory. The Billikens will host Troy on Saturday night.

Missouri State topped Oral Roberts 84-50 in Springfield. The Bears were led with a career-high 26 points from senior Jarred Dixon to lead four Bears in double figures with Ryan Kreklow adding 13, Keandre Cook scoring 12, and Kabir Mohammed pouring in 11 for MSU.

UMKC dropped its season opener at 2018 Final Four participant Loyola Chicago 76-45. Brandon McKissic led the UMKC offense as the sophomore finished with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from three-point range, while adding three rebounds and two steals.