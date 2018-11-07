Missouri’s gas tax proposal voted down

Despite support from a bipartisan chorus of state officials, a fuel tax hike ballot measure has failed in Tuesday’s general election. The initiative, known as Proposition D, was voted down by a 54 to 46 margin.

It would have increased the tax by 2.5 cents annually over four years to help pay for Missouri’s roads and bridges, and Missouri Highway Patrol enforcement.

The state’s gasoline tax of 17-cents per gallon has not increased since 1996.

The Missouri Transportation Department has about $8 billion in unfunded needs.

Some Missourians have criticized an increase and have questioned the money management of the department. State Senator Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, says raising taxes to try and solve problems is not a conservative solution.

