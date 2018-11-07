Missourians vote to give minimum wage workers a pay increase

A minimum wage increase has been approved by Missouri voters. The measure, known as Proposition B, will boost the wage to $12 an hour over the next four years.

Representative Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, says the issue is important.

“You know we have one of the lowest minimum wages around and we have a lot of folks here struggling. A single mom living on minimum wage with children comes out to be about $300 a week. That’s just not enough money to live on. So, I’m excited that the people said to the Missouri Legislature that we want to raise the minimum wage,” says Quade.

Missouri’s current minimum wage is $7.85 per hour.

Government employers and businesses with less than $500,000 in annual income will not be required to pay the increased wage.

Springfield television station KOLR contributed to this story.