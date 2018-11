Voters supported the “Clean Missouri” amendment to the state constitution, but it’s likely to face a legal challenge. Brian Hauswirth and Bob Priddy discuss that and more as the Missourinet team wraps up an evening of live coverage of the 2018 midterm election.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway rallies to possibly retain her seat and is the only Democrat in statewide office once again. Missourians also voted to increase the minimum wage and to legalize medical marijuana.

