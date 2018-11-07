Missouri man accused of using stun gun on children

A man from northwest Missouri’s Galt man has turned himself in on suspicion of using a stun gun to shock the children. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that Michael Lee King, 39, faces a felony charge of abuse or neglect of a child.

Court documents accuse him of causing children less than 18 years of age to suffer physical injury as a result of abuse by using a stun gun to shock children.

King’s bond is $15,000 cash only. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court November 13th.

Story is courtesy of Missourinet affiliate KTTN in Trenton