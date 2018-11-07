Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Kareem Hunt named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kareem Hunt named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

By

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week for his Week 9 effort against the Cleveland Browns.  The Ohio native rushed 91 yards and two rushing touchdowns and added a 50-yard catch for another touchdown.

Hunt is the Chiefs’ first AFC offensive player of the week since Patrick Mahomes in Week 2.