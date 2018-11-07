Kareem Hunt named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week for his Week 9 effort against the Cleveland Browns. The Ohio native rushed 91 yards and two rushing touchdowns and added a 50-yard catch for another touchdown.

The Chiefs have had a winner in 4 of the 9 weeks. Mahomes in weeks 1 and 2. Dee Ford on defense last week and now Hunt. I believe the Chiefs only had 3 winners all of last year. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/auFA6m3oku — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) November 7, 2018

Hunt is the Chiefs’ first AFC offensive player of the week since Patrick Mahomes in Week 2.