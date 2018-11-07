Cunningham’s 31 leads Mizzou in season opener. SEMO falls at #6 Mississippi State (Women’s hoops update)

Sophie Cunningham led Mizzou in their season-opener at Western Illinois by scoring 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting along with eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals as the 16th ranked Tigers picked up an 89-64 win in Macomb, IL on Tuesday night. The Tigers woke up in the second half.

Leading 35-27, the Tigers shot 58% (21-for-36) in the second half. Amber Smith recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Smith matched her career high in rebounds with 12 and Lauren Aldridge hit in four three-pointers and finished with 14 points.

Southeast Missouri tipped off the 2018-19 season at Mississippi State Tuesday night as the Redhawks lost 88-53 to the Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Freshman Taelour Pruitt made a splash in her Redhawk debut. Pruitt finished the night with 15 points and four rebounds. Tesia Thompson finished the night with 19 points, being the second Redhawk in double-figures.