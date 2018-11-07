Bill Pollock Show–Cuonzo wants his guys to take it to the rim, Barry with high praise for two True Sons #Mizzou (PODCAST)

The daily podcast that focuses on sports and life in Missouri. Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Basketball started. Cuonzo Martin wants his team to be aggressive. Sister Jean’s team beat the Kangaroos. Mizzou women had to wait around for a volleyball game.

Barry Odom talks about the character and work ethic of two hardworking Missourians on his team.

An in-depth straight to the point analysis of the election results in Missouri AND how did crazy lady do in Vermont. You know, the one who talks to puppets.