Tune in to Missourinet for live election night coverage Tuesday

Missourinet will be your home for live election night coverage, after the polls close tonight.

Missourinet will have live election night coverage all night, beginning at 7:35. Our live five-minute reports will be each hour at :05 and :35, on many of our Missourinet affiliates across the state. Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and Bob Priddy will anchor tonight’s coverage.

Missouri’s U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill and Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley could determine which party controls the Senate in January. Missourinet St. Louis contributor Jill Enders will be live tonight at the McCaskill election watch party in St. Louis, and Missourinet’s Jason Taylor will be live in Springfield covering Mr. Hawley’s event.

The two candidates clashed over civility, tax cuts, tariffs and health care during their final debate in late October in Kansas City.

We’ll be watching the state auditor’s race closely, where incumbent Democrat Nicole Galloway faces GOP nominee Saundra McDowell.

We’ll also have live interviews all night, and will update you on election returns involving the Missouri House and Senate, as well as the four constitutional amendments and three propositions on the ballot.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Tuesday’s election ballot will be one of the longest in Missouri history.

Republicans currently control the Missouri Senate 23-10, with one vacancy. That’s the mid-Missouri State Senate seat vacated when Mike Kehoe was appointed as lieutenant governor in June.

Republicans control the House 109-45, with nine vacancies.

