Pingeton looks to build on winning culture at Mizzou

Mizzou Women’s Basketball opens season with a road game at Western Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Tipoff will be at 8 pm CT from Western Hall in Macomb, IL. Mizzou holds a decisive 10-1 advantage in the all-time series with the Tigers lone loss to the Fighting Leathernecks came on the Tigers last visit to Macomb, Dec. 11, 1997, as Mizzou fell 68-66 in overtime.

Mizzou starts the season at No. 14 in the Coaches Poll and No. 16 in the AP poll. Mizzou has now been ranked in 24 consecutive AP polls, the 11th-longest streak in the nation. In 2017-18, Mizzou spent the entire campaign in the Top 25, climbing as high as No. 11 in the AP Poll, and No. 9 in the Coaches’ Poll.

Mizzou reached the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season in 2017-18, marking the first time since 1984-86 the Tigers have achieved that mark. Mizzou was a five-seed in the Tournament, the highest seed Mizzou has been ranked since the tournament moved to 64 teams before bowing out in the first round.