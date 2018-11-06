Missourinet Midterm Election Report for 7:40 and 8:10p.m. (AUDIO)

The polls closed more than an hour ago with people still standing in line in some parts of the state waiting to vote. The Secretary of State’s Office has not opened its reporting web site as of this hour because ballots have not begun coming in from St. Louis County. Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and political historian Bob Priddy review turnout and races to watch. Reporter Jill Enders joins our broadcast from St. Louis and Claire McCaskill headquarters.

Listen to the 7:40 and 8:10 election reports.