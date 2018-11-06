Missourinet 7 a.m. News 11-06-2018

Top Stories: Independence fire investigators near Kansas City are looking into the cause of a house fire that killed an elderly woman yesterday the afternoon. Crews from four different fire stations were dispatched to a home. And both candidates in Missouri’s Senate race made last-second stops in the Kansas City area yesterday. Republican Josh Hawley joined state elected Republican in Blue Springs while Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill appeared at the former church of Representative Emmanuel Cleaver, a fellow Democrat.

