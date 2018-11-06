Ashcroft: if you’re registered to vote in Missouri, you can vote today

A Cole County circuit judge’s October decision to strike down several key provisions of Missouri’s photo voter identification law means you will not have to show a photo ID to vote, at least today.

The Missouri Supreme Court issued a one-sentence order in mid-October, overruling the state’s emergency motion for a stay. The order is signed by Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Zel Fischer.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R) addressed Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan’s ruling during a Friday interview with Missourinet. Ashcroft emphasizes that if you’re registered to vote, you can vote.

The Secretary of State’s office says you have two options for identification today.

Option one is to present one form of a valid photo identification. Examples include a driver’s license, passport or military ID.

The second option is to present one other form of identification. Examples include your voter registration card, utility bill, a paycheck or a bank statement.

If you are registered but have no identification, you can still vote what’s known as a provisional ballot.

Polls open statewide this morning at 6 and will close at 7 p.m.

Secretary Ashcroft encourages anyone with election questions to call his office at (866) 868-3245.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office is still appealing Judge Callahan’s ruling to the Missouri Supreme Court, and the Court has not ruled on that appeal yet.

While Judge Callahan’s October ruling left the state’s 2016 photo voter ID law in place, it struck down the requirement that those who don’t present a photo ID at the polls must sign an affidavit. It also prevents Missouri from advertising or distributing information that photo ID’s are required to vote.

