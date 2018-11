Top Stories: The duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people in Table Rock Lake near Branson did not have a powerful pump that could remove water. The Kansas City Star reports the pump had been removed from the boat. And Callaway County deputies in Mid-Missouri arrested a man who failed to register as a sex offender over the weekend. 21-year-old Alan Tighe had a felony warrant for receiving stolen property.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google