Missouri Congressman weighs in on what party he thinks will control chambers

East-central Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer does not think the U.S. Senate will change hands after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“The House, there is a possibility of it flipping. I think it’s less now with the Kavanaugh hearings,” he says. “I think the Kavanaugh hearings have energized the Republican base. It’s also done something that a lot of folks aren’t talking about – it’s tipped the Independent vote our (Republican) way,” Luetkemeyer, a Republican, tells Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly.

Some national political analysts think Democrats will take over the U.S. House by a small margin and Republicans will narrowly control the Senate with Missouri’s Senate race being a key outcome. U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, faces Republican challenger and Attorney General Josh Hawley in a battle that could determine if Republicans or Democrats run the upper chamber on Capitol Hill.

Luetkemeyer says the controversy involving the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh has led Independents to support Republicans.

“Now it’s up to the folks in the middle who determine elections,” Luetkemeyer says. “They’re going to determine it one more time here. People I’ve talked to from around the country, they’re just gast at what went on with the Democrats in this last Kavanaugh hearing here trying to destroy a man and his family. It really went against the grain for a lot of folks, especially in the middle.”

Meanwhile, Luetkemeyer, whose district includes St. Charles County, faces Democrat Katy Geppert and Libertarian David Stolle in tomorrow’s race. He’s seeking his 6th term in the U.S. House.

Geppert says Luetkemeyer has received more than $40,000 from the National Rifle Association.

Polls will be open statewide in Missouri tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Keep in mind that lines could be lengthy in some of the urban areas around key times of the day, including before work, lunch time and after work.

Missourinet’s live coverage will begin Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. on affiliated radio stations.

