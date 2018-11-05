Meet Missouri’s Constitution Party candidate for state auditor

The race for state auditor includes Constitution Party candidate Jacob Luetkemeyer of central Missouri’s California. He faces Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway, Republican Saundra McDowell, Libertarian Sean O’Toole and the Green Party’s Don Fitz in Tuesday’s midterm election.

Luetkemeyer has a background in analytics and computer technology. He has a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting. He’s developed his own accounting and point of sale software and analytics tools.

For the last six years, Luetkemeyer has worked in IBM’s Security division auditing compliance, automation development and operational metrics analytics.

“I believe that with the skillset that I’ve gained over the last 15 to 20 years of my life, that would be a great place for me to start,” Luetkemeyer tells Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia.

He says he’s not beholden to party politics.

“We don’t have any dark money behind us. Obviously being a minor party, we’re not getting a lot of that attention. Missourians can be rest assured that I’m not going to be partisan in where I look and where I look to audit,” he says.

Luetkemeyer says he’s against Amendment One, otherwise known as Clean Missouri.

“I’m not sure the reasoning that it was kept on the ballot, but there’s multiple subjects within this amendment. I believe there are probably some things in there that we could all agree on but mixing them in with different areas just makes it difficult for Missourians to fully understand the intent behind the amendment itself. I think we could do better in the area of ethics,” he says. “I believe that it would further create a higher level of gerrymandering than what we may have now.”

He opposes having a state demographer draw Missouri’s legislative districts. The measure will be on tomorrow’s ballot.

