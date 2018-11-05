Best backstops in baseball are right here in Missouri. Yadi and Salvy grab Gold Gloves. Gordon also wins

Royals catcher Salvador Perez won is fifth Gold Glove. Alex Gordon won his sixth in left field. The only other Royal with more Gold Gloves is second baseman Frank White with eight. Perez started 96 games behind the plate – his fewest since 2012 (74) – but did not commit an error, becoming the seventh player since 1913 to record zero errors in at least 96 starts behind the plate.

Since moving to the outfield halfway through 2010, only two other outfielders have had more total chances than Gordon (2,512) and fewer errors (17): Nick Markakis (13 E in 2,721 TC) and Mike Trout (16 E in 2,523 TC). Gordon finished the 2018 season with no errors in his last 80 games (139 TC).

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina won his ninth Gold Glove Award. Molina didn’t make an error from July 12th through the end of the season. Molina won the award every year from 2008-2015. Only Johnny Bench (10) and Ivan Rodriguez (13) won more at the catching position. Molina missed a month of the season with a groin injury.

Second baseman Kolten Wong finished second to Colorado’s DJ LeMahieu.