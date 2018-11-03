Truman State’s title hopes snapped by Indy

Missourinet

The Truman State Bulldogs had their six-game win streak snapped by perennial Great Lakes Valley title contender Indianapolis in a 31-7 loss Saturday in Kirksville.  The loss ends the Bulldogs hopes for a conference title.  In a game between two teams who averaged a combined 500 yards rushing per game, the defense for both teams came up big, limiting the rushing attack to a combined 195 yards.

UINDY QB Jake Purichia picked apart the Bulldogs defense going 17-of-22 for the day with 289 yards passing. Malik Higgins caught six balls for 119 yards.

The game was played in under two-and-a-half hours.  Truman will look to finish second in the GLVC with a road date at one-loss Missouri S&T next weekend in Rolla.